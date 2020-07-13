6930 Royce Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Fantastic area! This South Charlotte home is in walking distance to Blakeney retail area in Hunters Gate subdivision! Fantastic open floor is loaded with natural light and offers a large kitchen with granite counter tops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Great for entertaining, the kitchen opens to a great room with a sun room extension, and also has a formal living room and dining room. Spacious second level master bedroom has a sitting room and a beautifully upgraded master bath. Three additional bedrooms are good size. Enjoy the extended patio for entertaining & the greenery of cypress trees for privacy in the beautiful back yard. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



