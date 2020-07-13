All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6930 Royce Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6930 Royce Court
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:07 PM

6930 Royce Court

6930 Royce Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Providence Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6930 Royce Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic area! This South Charlotte home is in walking distance to Blakeney retail area in Hunters Gate subdivision! Fantastic open floor is loaded with natural light and offers a large kitchen with granite counter tops, center island and stainless steel appliances. Great for entertaining, the kitchen opens to a great room with a sun room extension, and also has a formal living room and dining room. Spacious second level master bedroom has a sitting room and a beautifully upgraded master bath. Three additional bedrooms are good size. Enjoy the extended patio for entertaining & the greenery of cypress trees for privacy in the beautiful back yard. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Royce Court have any available units?
6930 Royce Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Royce Court have?
Some of 6930 Royce Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Royce Court currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Royce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Royce Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Royce Court is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Royce Court offer parking?
No, 6930 Royce Court does not offer parking.
Does 6930 Royce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Royce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Royce Court have a pool?
No, 6930 Royce Court does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Royce Court have accessible units?
No, 6930 Royce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Royce Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Royce Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte