6916 Highbrook Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

6916 Highbrook Drive

6916 Highbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Highbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated brick ranch home w wonderful open floor plan. Kitchen has 42" white shaker cabinets and granite countertops w/ huge center island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors w tile floors in both baths. Master bath has walk in shower w tiled surround, hall bath has granite top vanity and combination tub shower. Large back deck and 2 outside buildings for storage or woodworking/crafts. Convenient location close to intersection of Idlewild and WT Harris. Large lot with beautiful plantings and plenty of off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Highbrook Drive have any available units?
6916 Highbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Highbrook Drive have?
Some of 6916 Highbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Highbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Highbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Highbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6916 Highbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6916 Highbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Highbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 6916 Highbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Highbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Highbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 6916 Highbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Highbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6916 Highbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Highbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Highbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

