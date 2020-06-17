6916 Highbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated brick ranch home w wonderful open floor plan. Kitchen has 42" white shaker cabinets and granite countertops w/ huge center island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors w tile floors in both baths. Master bath has walk in shower w tiled surround, hall bath has granite top vanity and combination tub shower. Large back deck and 2 outside buildings for storage or woodworking/crafts. Convenient location close to intersection of Idlewild and WT Harris. Large lot with beautiful plantings and plenty of off-street parking.