Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM

6915 Beverly Springs Drive

6915 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Upgraded Town Home- -ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ON MOVE-IN -RECENTLY PAINTED (including the exterior, interior, and garage). Neutral paint throughout -MASTER BEDROOM on the MAIN LEVEL -FLEXIBLE LEASE Options Available on Request -Parking- 1 Car Garage 1 Car Driveway Parking -Corner Unit- Home Plan with a lot of natural light -Hardwood on the first floor -High ceilings in living space -Master Bathroom with Tub and Standing Shower, -Quartz Counter Top in the Kitchen with Raised Bar (Bar Stools included). -Corner Unit and Fully Fenced Backyard -All appliances (including washer and dryer) included. -Large laundry room with extra storage -Water Bill and Trash included in the rent. -Excellent School District (Elizabeth Lane Elementary, South Charlotte Middle, and Providence High School) -Community Features include kids playground, pool, tennis, and basketball court for residents -Walking trails and pond within the community -Close vicinity to Arboretum Shopping Plaza & more! Call (503) 327-5523

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive have any available units?
6915 Beverly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive have?
Some of 6915 Beverly Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Beverly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Beverly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Beverly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Beverly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Beverly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6915 Beverly Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6915 Beverly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6915 Beverly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Beverly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 Beverly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

