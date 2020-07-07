6915 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities
Upgraded Town Home- -ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ON MOVE-IN -RECENTLY PAINTED (including the exterior, interior, and garage). Neutral paint throughout -MASTER BEDROOM on the MAIN LEVEL -FLEXIBLE LEASE Options Available on Request -Parking- 1 Car Garage 1 Car Driveway Parking -Corner Unit- Home Plan with a lot of natural light -Hardwood on the first floor -High ceilings in living space -Master Bathroom with Tub and Standing Shower, -Quartz Counter Top in the Kitchen with Raised Bar (Bar Stools included). -Corner Unit and Fully Fenced Backyard -All appliances (including washer and dryer) included. -Large laundry room with extra storage -Water Bill and Trash included in the rent. -Excellent School District (Elizabeth Lane Elementary, South Charlotte Middle, and Providence High School) -Community Features include kids playground, pool, tennis, and basketball court for residents -Walking trails and pond within the community -Close vicinity to Arboretum Shopping Plaza & more! Call (503) 327-5523