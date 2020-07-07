6915 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Upgraded Town Home- -ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ON MOVE-IN -RECENTLY PAINTED (including the exterior, interior, and garage). Neutral paint throughout -MASTER BEDROOM on the MAIN LEVEL -FLEXIBLE LEASE Options Available on Request -Parking- 1 Car Garage 1 Car Driveway Parking -Corner Unit- Home Plan with a lot of natural light -Hardwood on the first floor -High ceilings in living space -Master Bathroom with Tub and Standing Shower, -Quartz Counter Top in the Kitchen with Raised Bar (Bar Stools included). -Corner Unit and Fully Fenced Backyard -All appliances (including washer and dryer) included. -Large laundry room with extra storage -Water Bill and Trash included in the rent. -Excellent School District (Elizabeth Lane Elementary, South Charlotte Middle, and Providence High School) -Community Features include kids playground, pool, tennis, and basketball court for residents -Walking trails and pond within the community -Close vicinity to Arboretum Shopping Plaza & more! Call (503) 327-5523