6912 Pepper Ann Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home in nice neighborhood. - (Saturday Feb. 22nd only) 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Open viewing



Ranch home with vaulted ceiling on quiet street. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Apply online at www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed.



(RLNE5578660)