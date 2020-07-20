All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

6912 Pepper Ann Ln

Location

6912 Pepper Ann Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch home in nice neighborhood. - (Saturday Feb. 22nd only) 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Open viewing

Ranch home with vaulted ceiling on quiet street. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Apply online at www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed.

(RLNE5578660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

