6908 Foxworth Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS



Move-in ready gorgeous 4/3 brick ranch home in Olde Providence South with updated hardwoods and carpet. Lovely picture window in living room lets in lots of light and you will love the separate formal dining room. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, and appliances. Cozy family room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Nice home for entertaining with so many rooms. 4 BR on main including master with ensuite BA plus 2 more full BA. Lovely backyard with patio, perfect for backyard fun. 2 car carport. Centrally located and close to South Park, Ballantyne, and the Arboretum and so much more. Come by today!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Olde Providence South;



High school: Myers Park High School;



Middle school: Carmel Middle School;



Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.