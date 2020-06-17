All apartments in Charlotte
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:09 PM

6908 Foxworth Drive

6908 Foxworth Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1120741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6908 Foxworth Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Move-in ready gorgeous 4/3 brick ranch home in Olde Providence South with updated hardwoods and carpet. Lovely picture window in living room lets in lots of light and you will love the separate formal dining room. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, and appliances. Cozy family room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Nice home for entertaining with so many rooms. 4 BR on main including master with ensuite BA plus 2 more full BA. Lovely backyard with patio, perfect for backyard fun. 2 car carport. Centrally located and close to South Park, Ballantyne, and the Arboretum and so much more. Come by today!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Olde Providence South;

High school: Myers Park High School;

Middle school: Carmel Middle School;

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Foxworth Drive have any available units?
6908 Foxworth Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Foxworth Drive have?
Some of 6908 Foxworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Foxworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Foxworth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Foxworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Foxworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6908 Foxworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Foxworth Drive does offer parking.
Does 6908 Foxworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Foxworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Foxworth Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Foxworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Foxworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Foxworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Foxworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 Foxworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
