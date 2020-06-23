All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6901 Monroe Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6901 Monroe Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 Monroe Rd

6901 Monroe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6901 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Lovely 3 bedroom 1 full Bath and 2 half baths Multi family in the Eaglewood-East Forest area right off Monroe Rd & Located across the street from East Meck. H.S, near plenty off shopping plazas and parks, just minutes to Uptown very close to Independence Blvd. Close to Shopping, Dining and perfect for non drivers of the family.

Available for a Immediate Move - In.

The Townhouse features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Hardwood laminate through-out
*Central air & heat
*1 full bath 2 half baths
*Ceramic counter tops in kitchen
*Large private driveway
*W/D hook ups in attached storage room
*Patio

*Water bill is split between both units

At this price this home will not last. To shedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings visit our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

School Assignments:

Rama Rd. Elememtary
McClintock Middle
East Mecklenburg H.S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Monroe Rd have any available units?
6901 Monroe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Monroe Rd have?
Some of 6901 Monroe Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Monroe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Monroe Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Monroe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 Monroe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6901 Monroe Rd offer parking?
No, 6901 Monroe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6901 Monroe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Monroe Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Monroe Rd have a pool?
No, 6901 Monroe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Monroe Rd have accessible units?
No, 6901 Monroe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Monroe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Monroe Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte