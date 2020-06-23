6901 Monroe Rd

Amenities

This is a Lovely 3 bedroom 1 full Bath and 2 half baths Multi family in the Eaglewood-East Forest area right off Monroe Rd & Located across the street from East Meck. H.S, near plenty off shopping plazas and parks, just minutes to Uptown very close to Independence Blvd. Close to Shopping, Dining and perfect for non drivers of the family.



Available for a Immediate Move - In.



The Townhouse features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Hardwood laminate through-out

*Central air & heat

*1 full bath 2 half baths

*Ceramic counter tops in kitchen

*Large private driveway

*W/D hook ups in attached storage room

*Patio



*Water bill is split between both units



At this price this home will not last. To shedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings visit our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



School Assignments:



Rama Rd. Elememtary

McClintock Middle

East Mecklenburg H.S