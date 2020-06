Amenities

walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Located near Providence High School and The Arboretum, this location is amazing! Adorable 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with BRAND new paint and flooring! Large main floor with open floorplan that is the perfect spot for entertaining! Upstairs you have a large master suite with trey ceilings, walk-in closet and two additional bedrooms that are separated from master by a hallway. Community has pool, playground and clubhouse! Water and Trash are included in rental amount! Call today!