Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6842 Centerline Drive Available 05/25/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC - Located in the Stowe Creek Subdivision. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. It has a Formal Dining Room and Living Room. Large eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher, radiant cook top stove, and above range microwave. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with luxury master bath attached. It has gas heat and central air.



Take I-77 North. Merge onto I-485 W exit 2 toward Gastonia. Take NC-160 exit 4 toward Fort Mill. TL on Steele Creek Road. Turn Slight right on Shopton Road West. Pass thru round about. TR on Centerline Drive.



(RLNE5755213)