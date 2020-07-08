Amenities
6842 Centerline Drive Available 05/25/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in the Steele Creek Area of Charlotte, NC - Located in the Stowe Creek Subdivision. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. It has a Formal Dining Room and Living Room. Large eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher, radiant cook top stove, and above range microwave. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with luxury master bath attached. It has gas heat and central air.
Take I-77 North. Merge onto I-485 W exit 2 toward Gastonia. Take NC-160 exit 4 toward Fort Mill. TL on Steele Creek Road. Turn Slight right on Shopton Road West. Pass thru round about. TR on Centerline Drive.
(RLNE5755213)