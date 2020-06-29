All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6816 Park Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6816 Park Place Drive

6816 Park Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6816 Park Place Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Stunning Penthouse End Unit w/ 3 sides of windows bringing in tons of natural sunshine is Ready to Move In! Featuring Split Bedroom Plan each with their own Private Bath is loaded with features to admire. Great Room boasting vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, Marble Hearth & large built-in Entertainment Alcove. Kitchen featuring 42' cabinets & spacious enough so you can enjoy your cooking. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling's, Huge Dormer Windows giving you a spacious room with a natural view of nature! Exterior with a deck right off the great room perfect to relax or enjoy family gatherings! Conveniently located close to transportation, hwys, restaurants &much more! This won't let you down, so come take a look!
Directions:I-85 to exit 45B (Harris Blvd. West). Left on Mallard Creek. Park Place at Walnut Creek is 1.2 miles down on the left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 Park Place Drive have any available units?
6816 Park Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6816 Park Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6816 Park Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 Park Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6816 Park Place Drive offer parking?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6816 Park Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 Park Place Drive have a pool?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6816 Park Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 Park Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6816 Park Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6816 Park Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

