6816 Park Place Drive

This Stunning Penthouse End Unit w/ 3 sides of windows bringing in tons of natural sunshine is Ready to Move In! Featuring Split Bedroom Plan each with their own Private Bath is loaded with features to admire. Great Room boasting vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, Marble Hearth & large built-in Entertainment Alcove. Kitchen featuring 42' cabinets & spacious enough so you can enjoy your cooking. Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling's, Huge Dormer Windows giving you a spacious room with a natural view of nature! Exterior with a deck right off the great room perfect to relax or enjoy family gatherings! Conveniently located close to transportation, hwys, restaurants &much more! This won't let you down, so come take a look!

Directions:I-85 to exit 45B (Harris Blvd. West). Left on Mallard Creek. Park Place at Walnut Creek is 1.2 miles down on the left.

