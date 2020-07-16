6777 Dusty Saddle Road

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome featuring 2 Master Bedrooms. 1 master on Main level, 1 Master on 2nd Floor; both host en-suite baths w/large walk in closets, separate garden tub & shower. Wood flooring welcomes you in foyer, carried throughout Kitchen & Dining area. Neutral carpet in Greatroom & all bedrooms. Large Loft area offers extra sitting or office space. Kitchen features 42" cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Lots of storage space throughout. New Washer/Dryer installed as of 2018. Nice Privacy - Backs to trees/natural area. 2 car garage. Community Pool. Convenient location near new Waverly Shopping/Dining. Tenant must obtain & maintain renters insurance.