All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6777 Dusty Saddle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6777 Dusty Saddle Road
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

6777 Dusty Saddle Road

6777 Dusty Saddle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Providence Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6777 Dusty Saddle Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome featuring 2 Master Bedrooms. 1 master on Main level, 1 Master on 2nd Floor; both host en-suite baths w/large walk in closets, separate garden tub & shower. Wood flooring welcomes you in foyer, carried throughout Kitchen & Dining area. Neutral carpet in Greatroom & all bedrooms. Large Loft area offers extra sitting or office space. Kitchen features 42" cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances. Lots of storage space throughout. New Washer/Dryer installed as of 2018. Nice Privacy - Backs to trees/natural area. 2 car garage. Community Pool. Convenient location near new Waverly Shopping/Dining. Tenant must obtain & maintain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road have any available units?
6777 Dusty Saddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road have?
Some of 6777 Dusty Saddle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6777 Dusty Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
6777 Dusty Saddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6777 Dusty Saddle Road pet-friendly?
No, 6777 Dusty Saddle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road offer parking?
Yes, 6777 Dusty Saddle Road offers parking.
Does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6777 Dusty Saddle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road have a pool?
Yes, 6777 Dusty Saddle Road has a pool.
Does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 6777 Dusty Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6777 Dusty Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6777 Dusty Saddle Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte