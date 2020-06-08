Amenities

6726 Rollingridge Drive Available 11/15/19 6726 Rollingridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211 - This well maintained & updated 3 Bed / 2.5 bath home is located in the popular Waverly Hall subdivision. The exterior features a rocking chair front porch, private fenced backyard w/ a large covered patio and a storage building. Wood flooring runs throughout the first floor with touches of crown molding and a nice eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops, built in office nook, large island and stainless appliances (flat-top Range/Oven, Side-by-side Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher). Upstairs the carpeted Master bedroom offers a ceiling fan & private tile floored master bath. The 2 guest bedrooms are carpeted and share a full hall bath. Additional features include insulated windows, 2 blinds throughout, central heat/air, plenty of storage, built 1984 w/ approx. 1730sf. Pets Negotiable / NO SMOKING



Directions: Sardis Rd. to Waverly Hall Dr. (L) on Regency (R) on Rollingridge - house is on the right.



(RLNE2166724)