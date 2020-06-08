All apartments in Charlotte
6726 Rollingridge Drive

6726 Rollingridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6726 Rollingridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6726 Rollingridge Drive Available 11/15/19 6726 Rollingridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211 - This well maintained & updated 3 Bed / 2.5 bath home is located in the popular Waverly Hall subdivision. The exterior features a rocking chair front porch, private fenced backyard w/ a large covered patio and a storage building. Wood flooring runs throughout the first floor with touches of crown molding and a nice eat-in Kitchen with granite countertops, built in office nook, large island and stainless appliances (flat-top Range/Oven, Side-by-side Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher). Upstairs the carpeted Master bedroom offers a ceiling fan & private tile floored master bath. The 2 guest bedrooms are carpeted and share a full hall bath. Additional features include insulated windows, 2 blinds throughout, central heat/air, plenty of storage, built 1984 w/ approx. 1730sf. Pets Negotiable / NO SMOKING

Directions: Sardis Rd. to Waverly Hall Dr. (L) on Regency (R) on Rollingridge - house is on the right.

(RLNE2166724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 Rollingridge Drive have any available units?
6726 Rollingridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 Rollingridge Drive have?
Some of 6726 Rollingridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 Rollingridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Rollingridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Rollingridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6726 Rollingridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6726 Rollingridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6726 Rollingridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6726 Rollingridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 Rollingridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Rollingridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6726 Rollingridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6726 Rollingridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6726 Rollingridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Rollingridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Rollingridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

