6723 Louisburg Square Lane

Tour This Property in 3D at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2663622

Luxury, Convenience, and Security All In One At Louisburg Square in South Park! When You Arrive, You Will Immediately Notice That This Is A Gated Community! Once Taking The Elevator To The 2nd Floor, You Will Find An Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo Featuring Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, & Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Suite Features Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Walk-In Closet. Doors In Great Room Lead To Private, Covered Balcony! Brand New Carpet In Both Bedrooms! As You Will See From The Photos, Bedroom 2 Doesn't Have A Window, But It Is A Great Size, It Also Has A Closet, and Full Bath Attached! One Reserved Indoor Parking Space & Additional Climate Controlled Storage Area Included. All Of This Super Close to Phillips Place & Whole Foods! No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy! Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements. Community Requires Appointments w/ Agents Only. Please Call 704.523.7368 to Schedule Your Own Private Viewing.

