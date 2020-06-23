All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6723 Louisburg Square Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6723 Louisburg Square Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

6723 Louisburg Square Lane

6723 Louisburg Square Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6723 Louisburg Square Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Foxcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Tour This Property in 3D at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2663622
Luxury, Convenience, and Security All In One At Louisburg Square in South Park! When You Arrive, You Will Immediately Notice That This Is A Gated Community! Once Taking The Elevator To The 2nd Floor, You Will Find An Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo Featuring Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, & Stainless Steel Appliances. The Master Suite Features Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, & Walk-In Closet. Doors In Great Room Lead To Private, Covered Balcony! Brand New Carpet In Both Bedrooms! As You Will See From The Photos, Bedroom 2 Doesn't Have A Window, But It Is A Great Size, It Also Has A Closet, and Full Bath Attached! One Reserved Indoor Parking Space & Additional Climate Controlled Storage Area Included. All Of This Super Close to Phillips Place & Whole Foods! No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy! Visit www.RentCharlotteProperty.com for Online Application & Rental Requirements. Community Requires Appointments w/ Agents Only. Please Call 704.523.7368 to Schedule Your Own Private Viewing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane have any available units?
6723 Louisburg Square Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane have?
Some of 6723 Louisburg Square Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 Louisburg Square Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6723 Louisburg Square Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 Louisburg Square Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6723 Louisburg Square Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6723 Louisburg Square Lane offers parking.
Does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6723 Louisburg Square Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane have a pool?
No, 6723 Louisburg Square Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane have accessible units?
No, 6723 Louisburg Square Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 Louisburg Square Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6723 Louisburg Square Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte