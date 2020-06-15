6717 Constitution Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Townhome in South Park - This is a One of a Kind Townhome in Olde Georgetown!! Hardwoods, Ceramic & Carpet, Light Fixtures. Foyer to Din Rm, Eat in Kit w/SS Appliances, Living Room, Den. Up - Mster Bdrm has a HUGE sitting area, 2 closets and upgraded bath. Two Secondary Bdrms and Bath. Exterior features a Front Porch, Rear has a screened in patio w/ceiling fan + large patio w/lights which backs up to a wooded space for privacy. It's a MUST SEE!!



**PET DEPOSIT $350**

**Monthly Pet fee $25**



(RLNE3891210)