Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

6717 Constitution Lane

6717 Constitution Lane
Location

6717 Constitution Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Townhome in South Park - This is a One of a Kind Townhome in Olde Georgetown!! Hardwoods, Ceramic & Carpet, Light Fixtures. Foyer to Din Rm, Eat in Kit w/SS Appliances, Living Room, Den. Up - Mster Bdrm has a HUGE sitting area, 2 closets and upgraded bath. Two Secondary Bdrms and Bath. Exterior features a Front Porch, Rear has a screened in patio w/ceiling fan + large patio w/lights which backs up to a wooded space for privacy. It's a MUST SEE!!

**PET DEPOSIT $350**
**Monthly Pet fee $25**

(RLNE3891210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Constitution Lane have any available units?
6717 Constitution Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Constitution Lane have?
Some of 6717 Constitution Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Constitution Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Constitution Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Constitution Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 Constitution Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6717 Constitution Lane offer parking?
No, 6717 Constitution Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6717 Constitution Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Constitution Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Constitution Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6717 Constitution Lane has a pool.
Does 6717 Constitution Lane have accessible units?
No, 6717 Constitution Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Constitution Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Constitution Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
