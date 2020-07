Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home for rent. Just minutes from South Park - All brick 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath Home just minutes from South Park. Living room with hardwood floors. Well equipped kitchen w plenty of counter space, lots of cabinets and a breakfast area. The two bedrooms have hardwood floors and nice size closets. Convenient to the light rail line and I-485 and shopping.



Directions: S on South Blvd., L onto Larkfield l, R onto Woodstream, Home will be on R



(RLNE5083211)