Charlotte, NC
6646 Vlosi Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6646 Vlosi Drive

6646 Vlosi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6646 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

pool
6646 Vlosi Drive Available 08/01/19 Nice Townhouse for Rent in South Charlotte (Carmel Heights Subdivision) - Immaculate and well maintained Townhome in a great location. Quiet yet central location between Hwy 51 & Ballantyne. Two spacious bedrooms. Each bedroom has private bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet. Lots shopping and restaurants surrounding. Close to Carolina Place mall. Ready to move-in on 08/01/2019

485 E toward Pineville-Exit 64A for North Carolina 51 N toward Matthews. Turn right onto Carmel Rd. Turn left onto Carmel Commons Blvd and take the 1st right onto Bannington Rd. Take the 1st right onto Tom Castain Ln and then the 1st left onto Vlosi Dr.

To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123

Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE3426480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6646 Vlosi Drive have any available units?
6646 Vlosi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6646 Vlosi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6646 Vlosi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6646 Vlosi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6646 Vlosi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6646 Vlosi Drive offer parking?
No, 6646 Vlosi Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6646 Vlosi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6646 Vlosi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6646 Vlosi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6646 Vlosi Drive has a pool.
Does 6646 Vlosi Drive have accessible units?
No, 6646 Vlosi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6646 Vlosi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6646 Vlosi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6646 Vlosi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6646 Vlosi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
