6646 Vlosi Drive Available 08/01/19 Nice Townhouse for Rent in South Charlotte (Carmel Heights Subdivision) - Immaculate and well maintained Townhome in a great location. Quiet yet central location between Hwy 51 & Ballantyne. Two spacious bedrooms. Each bedroom has private bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet. Lots shopping and restaurants surrounding. Close to Carolina Place mall. Ready to move-in on 08/01/2019



485 E toward Pineville-Exit 64A for North Carolina 51 N toward Matthews. Turn right onto Carmel Rd. Turn left onto Carmel Commons Blvd and take the 1st right onto Bannington Rd. Take the 1st right onto Tom Castain Ln and then the 1st left onto Vlosi Dr.



To further inquire about this property, please call or text 704-769-0123



Online Application Link: https://myurealty.appfolio.com/listings



