Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning home with fabulous private yard backing up to greenway! In-ground pool and spacious deck. Totally new kitchen with updated cabinets and granite. Hardwoods on entire main floor and upstairs landing. Master bedroom has updated bath and large WIC. Private main floor office. Large bonus room or 5th BR. Great floor plan! In-ground pool, fenced yard and large deck. Walk to Blakeney and enjoy all the shops and restaurants. TOP RATED SCHOOLS!!!!