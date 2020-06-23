All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6629 Piney Path Rd.

6629 Piney Path Road · No Longer Available
Location

6629 Piney Path Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
Piney Path - Property Id: 58871

House - 2 BR, 2BT, living room, kitchen, dining area, & laundry closet. Central Air (Heat Pump). Nice refrig, new electric stove, dishwasher, disposal (sorry, no microwave). Fenced back yard, with covered patio and a detached wired workshop. Additional attached storage room.

Approximately 1020 Square Feet (per tax records).

Landlord/Owner is a NC Realtor.

NOTE: SMOKING IS NOT ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES! IF YOU OR ANY PLANNED OCCUPANT SMOKES, DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY.
http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58871
Property Id 58871

(RLNE4633996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 Piney Path Rd. have any available units?
6629 Piney Path Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6629 Piney Path Rd. have?
Some of 6629 Piney Path Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 Piney Path Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6629 Piney Path Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 Piney Path Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6629 Piney Path Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6629 Piney Path Rd. offer parking?
No, 6629 Piney Path Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6629 Piney Path Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 Piney Path Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 Piney Path Rd. have a pool?
No, 6629 Piney Path Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6629 Piney Path Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6629 Piney Path Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 Piney Path Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6629 Piney Path Rd. has units with dishwashers.
