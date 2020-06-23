6629 Piney Path Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Piney Path - Property Id: 58871



House - 2 BR, 2BT, living room, kitchen, dining area, & laundry closet. Central Air (Heat Pump). Nice refrig, new electric stove, dishwasher, disposal (sorry, no microwave). Fenced back yard, with covered patio and a detached wired workshop. Additional attached storage room.



Approximately 1020 Square Feet (per tax records).



Landlord/Owner is a NC Realtor.



NOTE: SMOKING IS NOT ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES! IF YOU OR ANY PLANNED OCCUPANT SMOKES, DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58871

Property Id 58871



(RLNE4633996)