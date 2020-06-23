6629 Piney Path Rd.

Amenities
Piney Path - Property Id: 58871
House - 2 BR, 2BT, living room, kitchen, dining area, & laundry closet. Central Air (Heat Pump). Nice refrig, new electric stove, dishwasher, disposal (sorry, no microwave). Fenced back yard, with covered patio and a detached wired workshop. Additional attached storage room.
Approximately 1020 Square Feet (per tax records).
Landlord/Owner is a NC Realtor.
NOTE: SMOKING IS NOT ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES! IF YOU OR ANY PLANNED OCCUPANT SMOKES, DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58871
(RLNE4633996)