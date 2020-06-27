All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6618 Castlegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6618 Castlegate Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

6618 Castlegate Drive

6618 Castlegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Providence South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6618 Castlegate Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Fantastic Full-Brick, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, Single Story Home in South Charlotte on Over a Half Acre of Land! Close Proximity to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping, & Interstates! Interior Features Include Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Gorgeous Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave, & Dishwasher, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Tile Backsplash, & Recessed Lighting, Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/ Crown Molding, Separate Family Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Pre-Wired for Surround Sound, Sunroom, Master Bedroom w/ His & Hers Custom Closets, Upgraded Master Bath w/ Huge Walk-In Shower w/ Tile Surround, Separate Tub, Dual Vanity Sinks, & Ceramic Tile Flooring, & Two Additional Bedrooms Each w/ Ceiling Fans & Custom Closets. Outside, You Will Find the Large Deck Overlooking the Fenced-In Back Yard, & Huge Detached 2 Car Garage. Available For Immediate Occupancy!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Castlegate Drive have any available units?
6618 Castlegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 Castlegate Drive have?
Some of 6618 Castlegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 Castlegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Castlegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Castlegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 Castlegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6618 Castlegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6618 Castlegate Drive offers parking.
Does 6618 Castlegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Castlegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Castlegate Drive have a pool?
No, 6618 Castlegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Castlegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6618 Castlegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Castlegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 Castlegate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte