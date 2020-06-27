6618 Castlegate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Fantastic Full-Brick, 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, Single Story Home in South Charlotte on Over a Half Acre of Land! Close Proximity to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping, & Interstates! Interior Features Include Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Gorgeous Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Microwave, & Dishwasher, Ceramic Tile Flooring, Tile Backsplash, & Recessed Lighting, Formal Living & Dining Rooms w/ Crown Molding, Separate Family Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Pre-Wired for Surround Sound, Sunroom, Master Bedroom w/ His & Hers Custom Closets, Upgraded Master Bath w/ Huge Walk-In Shower w/ Tile Surround, Separate Tub, Dual Vanity Sinks, & Ceramic Tile Flooring, & Two Additional Bedrooms Each w/ Ceiling Fans & Custom Closets. Outside, You Will Find the Large Deck Overlooking the Fenced-In Back Yard, & Huge Detached 2 Car Garage. Available For Immediate Occupancy!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.