6609 Porterfield Road
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6609 Porterfield Road

6609 Porterfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Porterfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Wonderful ranch style home in A+ condition- Brand new paint - Brand new carpet - Brand new bathrooms with complete remodel - 2000 sq/ft in South Charlotte just off Johnson road - Three generous bedrooms - Dual vanity in secondary bathroom - Attached 1 car garage is finished w/heat & AC (no car parking)- Perfect for rec/exercise/man cave- Detached 1.5 car garage w/workbench- Fenced yard- Extensive decking- Patio furniture
included- laminate floors- Bonus loft over attached garage can be used as Office/Bedroom/Storage - Great schools- Updated kitchen and appliances included- Huge Living room w/fireplace and built-ins - Walking distance to bus stop - Minutes from 485 - Walk to dining, shopping and entertainment - No Smoking and No pets (No exceptions) - Meticulously maintained

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Porterfield Road have any available units?
6609 Porterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 Porterfield Road have?
Some of 6609 Porterfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Porterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Porterfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Porterfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 6609 Porterfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6609 Porterfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Porterfield Road offers parking.
Does 6609 Porterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Porterfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Porterfield Road have a pool?
No, 6609 Porterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Porterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 6609 Porterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Porterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 Porterfield Road has units with dishwashers.
