6609 Porterfield Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Wonderful ranch style home in A+ condition- Brand new paint - Brand new carpet - Brand new bathrooms with complete remodel - 2000 sq/ft in South Charlotte just off Johnson road - Three generous bedrooms - Dual vanity in secondary bathroom - Attached 1 car garage is finished w/heat & AC (no car parking)- Perfect for rec/exercise/man cave- Detached 1.5 car garage w/workbench- Fenced yard- Extensive decking- Patio furniture

included- laminate floors- Bonus loft over attached garage can be used as Office/Bedroom/Storage - Great schools- Updated kitchen and appliances included- Huge Living room w/fireplace and built-ins - Walking distance to bus stop - Minutes from 485 - Walk to dining, shopping and entertainment - No Smoking and No pets (No exceptions) - Meticulously maintained