Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

6605 Nevin Road

6605 Nevin Road · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Nevin Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom near Mallard Creek - University Area - Subdivision: Forest Pond
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 1998
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes with Owners Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Governor's Village Elem., Governor's Village Middle, Vance High School

This spacious 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The main level has a sitting room/office, formal dining room, half bath, living room with fireplace, kitchen and breakfast area. Master upstairs has walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 3 secondary bedrooms are good size. The home also has a patio, wooded back yard and 2 car side entry garage. Located at the end of the street so very little traffic to deal with. Close to Mallard Creek, quick access to I-85 and University Area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.

(RLNE4873012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

