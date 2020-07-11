6605 Nevin Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom near Mallard Creek - University Area - Subdivision: Forest Pond

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1998

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Pets: Yes with Owners Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Governor's Village Elem., Governor's Village Middle, Vance High School



This spacious 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. The main level has a sitting room/office, formal dining room, half bath, living room with fireplace, kitchen and breakfast area. Master upstairs has walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 3 secondary bedrooms are good size. The home also has a patio, wooded back yard and 2 car side entry garage. Located at the end of the street so very little traffic to deal with. Close to Mallard Creek, quick access to I-85 and University Area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.



