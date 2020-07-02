All apartments in Charlotte
6532 David Avenue

Location

6532 David Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Lovely ranch with brick accents, an inviting front porch, and a side-load 2-car garage is located on a spacious corner lot with mature trees. The foyer opens to a family room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has a pantry, and a pass-through into the living area for easy entertaining. The master suite includes a tray ceiling and a private bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio. Close to shopping, dining, I-485 and Mt Holly Rd!

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 David Avenue have any available units?
6532 David Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 David Avenue have?
Some of 6532 David Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 David Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6532 David Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 David Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6532 David Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6532 David Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6532 David Avenue offers parking.
Does 6532 David Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 David Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 David Avenue have a pool?
No, 6532 David Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6532 David Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6532 David Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 David Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 David Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

