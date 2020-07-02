6532 David Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Lovely ranch with brick accents, an inviting front porch, and a side-load 2-car garage is located on a spacious corner lot with mature trees. The foyer opens to a family room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has a pantry, and a pass-through into the living area for easy entertaining. The master suite includes a tray ceiling and a private bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio. Close to shopping, dining, I-485 and Mt Holly Rd!



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



Contact us to schedule a showing.