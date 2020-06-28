All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 5 2019

6515 Avonlea Ct

6515 Avonlea Court · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Avonlea Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6515 Avonlea Ct. - Property Id: 152411

Bright, beautiful, well maintained and conveniently located townhouse ready for you to move in! Dramatic cathedral ceilings greet you upon entry. Master bed, bath with separate garden tub on main. Upper level offers two good sized bedrooms, and an intimate loft space for relaxing. Covered patio with outdoor storage. Private dining room with hardwood flooring, laundry with washer dryer. 1 car garage
Property Id 152411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Avonlea Ct have any available units?
6515 Avonlea Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Avonlea Ct have?
Some of 6515 Avonlea Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Avonlea Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Avonlea Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Avonlea Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 Avonlea Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6515 Avonlea Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Avonlea Ct offers parking.
Does 6515 Avonlea Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 Avonlea Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Avonlea Ct have a pool?
No, 6515 Avonlea Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6515 Avonlea Ct have accessible units?
No, 6515 Avonlea Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Avonlea Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Avonlea Ct has units with dishwashers.
