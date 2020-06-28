Amenities
6515 Avonlea Ct. - Property Id: 152411
Bright, beautiful, well maintained and conveniently located townhouse ready for you to move in! Dramatic cathedral ceilings greet you upon entry. Master bed, bath with separate garden tub on main. Upper level offers two good sized bedrooms, and an intimate loft space for relaxing. Covered patio with outdoor storage. Private dining room with hardwood flooring, laundry with washer dryer. 1 car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152411p
Property Id 152411
(RLNE5126082)