6510 Patchwork Circle

Amenities
Adorable home in desirable Eliz. Lane/Providence Schools! Rocking chair front porch, fenced yard w/fire pit, huge private deck and gorgeous lot on cul-de-sac street ready for move in! Lawn Maintenance INCLUDED! Easy maintenance laminate wood flooring, beautiful updated kitchen w/granite & stainless. Eat-in kitchen off convenient side entry. Large living area with beautiful stone FP, pleasant neutrals. 3 generous BRs with good closet space (2 in master) and 2 full baths. Laundry in hallway included. Plenty of driveway parking. Wonderful neighborhood for anyone looking for peace and quiet with fantastic neighbors! This price and location this one will not last-always leases quickly! Lease price hold incentive for 2-year lease!