All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6510 Patchwork Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6510 Patchwork Circle
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:55 AM

6510 Patchwork Circle

6510 Patchwork Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6510 Patchwork Circle, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Adorable home in desirable Eliz. Lane/Providence Schools! Rocking chair front porch, fenced yard w/fire pit, huge private deck and gorgeous lot on cul-de-sac street ready for move in! Lawn Maintenance INCLUDED! Easy maintenance laminate wood flooring, beautiful updated kitchen w/granite & stainless. Eat-in kitchen off convenient side entry. Large living area with beautiful stone FP, pleasant neutrals. 3 generous BRs with good closet space (2 in master) and 2 full baths. Laundry in hallway included. Plenty of driveway parking. Wonderful neighborhood for anyone looking for peace and quiet with fantastic neighbors! This price and location this one will not last-always leases quickly! Lease price hold incentive for 2-year lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Patchwork Circle have any available units?
6510 Patchwork Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 Patchwork Circle have?
Some of 6510 Patchwork Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Patchwork Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Patchwork Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Patchwork Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6510 Patchwork Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6510 Patchwork Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6510 Patchwork Circle offers parking.
Does 6510 Patchwork Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6510 Patchwork Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Patchwork Circle have a pool?
No, 6510 Patchwork Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6510 Patchwork Circle have accessible units?
No, 6510 Patchwork Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Patchwork Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 Patchwork Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte