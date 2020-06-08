6510 Clavell Lane

Beautifully updated condo in lovely wooded setting overlooking new Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Incredibly convenient location adjacent to South Park. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom vanity. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful scrapped wood look LVP floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Large MBR has walk-in closet; both living and MBR open to large covered balcony overlooking the greenway. Community pool and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
