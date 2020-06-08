All apartments in Charlotte
6510 Clavell Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

6510 Clavell Lane

6510 Clavell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Clavell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated condo in lovely wooded setting overlooking new Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Incredibly convenient location adjacent to South Park. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom vanity. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful scrapped wood look LVP floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Large MBR has walk-in closet; both living and MBR open to large covered balcony overlooking the greenway. Community pool and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Clavell Lane have any available units?
6510 Clavell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 Clavell Lane have?
Some of 6510 Clavell Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Clavell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Clavell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Clavell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6510 Clavell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6510 Clavell Lane offer parking?
No, 6510 Clavell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6510 Clavell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Clavell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Clavell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6510 Clavell Lane has a pool.
Does 6510 Clavell Lane have accessible units?
No, 6510 Clavell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Clavell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 Clavell Lane has units with dishwashers.
