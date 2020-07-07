3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home located on a nice wooded lot. Includes kitchen appliances. Spacious yard!Highway 74 east to Albemarle Road, Left on East WT Harris Blvd, Right on Trysting, Right onto Snow Bird Lane.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6507 Snow Bird Lane have any available units?
6507 Snow Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6507 Snow Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Snow Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.