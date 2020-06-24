Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

6501 Clavell Lane #B Available 06/01/19 Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Garden Level Condo near South Park - Subdivision: Bennington Woods

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Garage/Parking: 1 Parking Space

Year Built: 1984

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Huntingtowne Farms Elem., Carmel Middle, South Meck. High School



This freshly remodeled garden level condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and over 700 square feet. Beautiful hardwood entry and stairs, luxury vinyl in living areas and decorative vinyl in kitchen and bath. It has a good size living room with fireplace, dining area and remodeled kitchen with granite counters, black appliances and stainless finishes. Master bedroom has walk in closet, updated bath has granite counter, new cabinetry and new tub with decorative tile. Covered patio and a wooded view. This condo is located in the Bennington Woods community just off of Archdale between South Blvd and Park Rd. Close to South Park area, restaurants and breweries. Easy commute to Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1000 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details. Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.



(RLNE3732920)