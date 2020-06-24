All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

6501 Clavell Lane #B

6501 Clavell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Clavell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
6501 Clavell Lane #B Available 06/01/19 Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Garden Level Condo near South Park - Subdivision: Bennington Woods
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Garage/Parking: 1 Parking Space
Year Built: 1984
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Huntingtowne Farms Elem., Carmel Middle, South Meck. High School

This freshly remodeled garden level condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and over 700 square feet. Beautiful hardwood entry and stairs, luxury vinyl in living areas and decorative vinyl in kitchen and bath. It has a good size living room with fireplace, dining area and remodeled kitchen with granite counters, black appliances and stainless finishes. Master bedroom has walk in closet, updated bath has granite counter, new cabinetry and new tub with decorative tile. Covered patio and a wooded view. This condo is located in the Bennington Woods community just off of Archdale between South Blvd and Park Rd. Close to South Park area, restaurants and breweries. Easy commute to Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1000 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details. Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.

(RLNE3732920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Clavell Lane #B have any available units?
6501 Clavell Lane #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 Clavell Lane #B have?
Some of 6501 Clavell Lane #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Clavell Lane #B currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Clavell Lane #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Clavell Lane #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 Clavell Lane #B is pet friendly.
Does 6501 Clavell Lane #B offer parking?
Yes, 6501 Clavell Lane #B offers parking.
Does 6501 Clavell Lane #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Clavell Lane #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Clavell Lane #B have a pool?
Yes, 6501 Clavell Lane #B has a pool.
Does 6501 Clavell Lane #B have accessible units?
No, 6501 Clavell Lane #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Clavell Lane #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 Clavell Lane #B does not have units with dishwashers.
