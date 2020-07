Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Rare 3 bedroom end unit Townhome in the desirable Windsor Grove community. Close to UNCC & shopping and more. Master down, with a beautiful stone fireplace & vaulted ceilings. New flooring and paint throughout - NO CARPET! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Back balcony over looks wooded area and pond. Community pool! Easy parking and convenient location! Won't last long!