All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6435 Quarterbridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6435 Quarterbridge Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

6435 Quarterbridge Lane

6435 Quarterbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6435 Quarterbridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
6435 Quarterbridge Lane - Recently Updated Townhome-Style Condo in Michaels Landing! Condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large 1 car attached garage! New vinyl plank flooring in living room, dining & kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms and hallways. Fresh paint throughout. Features also include hardwired Cat 5 for fast internet access , ceiling fan in master with vaulted ceiling. Convenient lower level with full bedroom & full bathroom that provides a nice split floorpan & direct access to the attached garage with it's own back door entry. Shaded terrace off the front for relaxing or entertaining. Easy commute to the blue line light rail system (approx 1 mile from IKEA/UNiversity Coty Blvd stop) and less than .25 to I-85. Close to great shopping, IKEA, good restaurants, Outback and more. Located in close proximity from UNC Charlotte's main campus

(RLNE5131759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane have any available units?
6435 Quarterbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane have?
Some of 6435 Quarterbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 Quarterbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Quarterbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Quarterbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 Quarterbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6435 Quarterbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Quarterbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6435 Quarterbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6435 Quarterbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Quarterbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 Quarterbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte