Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

6435 Quarterbridge Lane - Recently Updated Townhome-Style Condo in Michaels Landing! Condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a large 1 car attached garage! New vinyl plank flooring in living room, dining & kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms and hallways. Fresh paint throughout. Features also include hardwired Cat 5 for fast internet access , ceiling fan in master with vaulted ceiling. Convenient lower level with full bedroom & full bathroom that provides a nice split floorpan & direct access to the attached garage with it's own back door entry. Shaded terrace off the front for relaxing or entertaining. Easy commute to the blue line light rail system (approx 1 mile from IKEA/UNiversity Coty Blvd stop) and less than .25 to I-85. Close to great shopping, IKEA, good restaurants, Outback and more. Located in close proximity from UNC Charlotte's main campus



(RLNE5131759)