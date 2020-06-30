All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

6417 Prosperity Church Road

6417 Prosperity Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

6417 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beatiful three bedroom townhouse in great new neighborhood with great amenities!. This three bedroom two and a half bath offers home offers a great floor-plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and full stainless steel appliance set. Homes is very spacious and includes a finished basement attached to the garage. Washer and dryer included at no additional cost, and is located on the top floor. Community has shared access to pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Located minutes from major highways, shopping and restaurants!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Prosperity Church Road have any available units?
6417 Prosperity Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Prosperity Church Road have?
Some of 6417 Prosperity Church Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Prosperity Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Prosperity Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Prosperity Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6417 Prosperity Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 6417 Prosperity Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Prosperity Church Road offers parking.
Does 6417 Prosperity Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6417 Prosperity Church Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Prosperity Church Road have a pool?
Yes, 6417 Prosperity Church Road has a pool.
Does 6417 Prosperity Church Road have accessible units?
No, 6417 Prosperity Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Prosperity Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6417 Prosperity Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.

