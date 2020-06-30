6417 Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

Beatiful three bedroom townhouse in great new neighborhood with great amenities!. This three bedroom two and a half bath offers home offers a great floor-plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and full stainless steel appliance set. Homes is very spacious and includes a finished basement attached to the garage. Washer and dryer included at no additional cost, and is located on the top floor. Community has shared access to pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Located minutes from major highways, shopping and restaurants!!!