Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths in the Stone Creek Ranch Community. Spacious kitchen, with tiled backsplash and an abundance of cabinet and counter space and island storage. Gas burning fireplace in large family room. Formal dining area and elegant foyer entrance, adjacent to private living room. Hardwood flooring throughout most common areas. Large master suite, with separate shower and soaking tub. Additional bedrooms that are open and accommodating.