Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6410 Matlea Court

6410 Matlea Court · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Matlea Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon.Come take a tour of this two-story home, privately nestled in a cul-de-sac! This beautiful house features a great open floor plan. The living area comes complete with brand new carpeting, and this area flows nicely into the completely updated kitchen! The kitchen boasts all of your favorite upgrades like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There's also plenty of storage and rep space for all of your cooking needs! Upstairs you will find a fabulous loft area, in addition to three bedrooms, each with very large walk-in closets. Outside you will find an amazing custom patio with very beautiful landscaping including two cherry blossom trees! We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Matlea Court have any available units?
6410 Matlea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Matlea Court have?
Some of 6410 Matlea Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Matlea Court currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Matlea Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Matlea Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Matlea Court is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Matlea Court offer parking?
No, 6410 Matlea Court does not offer parking.
Does 6410 Matlea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Matlea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Matlea Court have a pool?
No, 6410 Matlea Court does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Matlea Court have accessible units?
No, 6410 Matlea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Matlea Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Matlea Court does not have units with dishwashers.
