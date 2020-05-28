6410 Matlea Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon.Come take a tour of this two-story home, privately nestled in a cul-de-sac! This beautiful house features a great open floor plan. The living area comes complete with brand new carpeting, and this area flows nicely into the completely updated kitchen! The kitchen boasts all of your favorite upgrades like stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There's also plenty of storage and rep space for all of your cooking needs! Upstairs you will find a fabulous loft area, in addition to three bedrooms, each with very large walk-in closets. Outside you will find an amazing custom patio with very beautiful landscaping including two cherry blossom trees! We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.