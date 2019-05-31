6408 Old South Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this lovely home offers a tremendous location near Blakeney, Ballantyne and desirable schools!



This home features wood and ceramic tile floors. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a family room with a ventless gas log fireplace, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a tile backsplash. The master suite boasts two large closets, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and an over-sized tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio in the spacious back yard!



Pets conditional. Limited to 2 pets under 40 Ibs each.



We would love to tell you more about the property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**