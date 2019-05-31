All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6408 Old South Ct

6408 Old South Ct · (877) 751-1677
Location

6408 Old South Ct, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this lovely home offers a tremendous location near Blakeney, Ballantyne and desirable schools!

This home features wood and ceramic tile floors. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a family room with a ventless gas log fireplace, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a tile backsplash. The master suite boasts two large closets, and a bath with a dual sink vanity and an over-sized tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio in the spacious back yard!

Pets conditional. Limited to 2 pets under 40 Ibs each.

We would love to tell you more about the property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Old South Ct have any available units?
6408 Old South Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Old South Ct have?
Some of 6408 Old South Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Old South Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Old South Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Old South Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Old South Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Old South Ct offer parking?
No, 6408 Old South Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Old South Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Old South Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Old South Ct have a pool?
No, 6408 Old South Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Old South Ct have accessible units?
No, 6408 Old South Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Old South Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Old South Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
