All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6322 Windsor Gate lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6322 Windsor Gate lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

6322 Windsor Gate lane

6322 Windsor Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hickory Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6322 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Br 2.5 Bath End Unit for lease in Windsor Grove Homes off of WT Harris Blvd in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful end Unit For Rent. Located in Windsor Grove Homes off of WT Harris Blvd. this unit has been upgraded with New vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, new light fixtures, new appliances and much more. The Living Room has a stone fireplace and the unit has 2 Master bedrooms upstairs. Unit is convenient to I-85 and the University area.

Take W.T. Harris towards Hickory Grove Road. Units are on the Left hand side.

(RLNE5307573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Windsor Gate lane have any available units?
6322 Windsor Gate lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Windsor Gate lane have?
Some of 6322 Windsor Gate lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Windsor Gate lane currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Windsor Gate lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Windsor Gate lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Windsor Gate lane is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Windsor Gate lane offer parking?
No, 6322 Windsor Gate lane does not offer parking.
Does 6322 Windsor Gate lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 Windsor Gate lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Windsor Gate lane have a pool?
Yes, 6322 Windsor Gate lane has a pool.
Does 6322 Windsor Gate lane have accessible units?
No, 6322 Windsor Gate lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Windsor Gate lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 Windsor Gate lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte