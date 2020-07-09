6322 Windsor Gate lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Br 2.5 Bath End Unit for lease in Windsor Grove Homes off of WT Harris Blvd in Charlotte, NC - Beautiful end Unit For Rent. Located in Windsor Grove Homes off of WT Harris Blvd. this unit has been upgraded with New vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, new light fixtures, new appliances and much more. The Living Room has a stone fireplace and the unit has 2 Master bedrooms upstairs. Unit is convenient to I-85 and the University area.



Take W.T. Harris towards Hickory Grove Road. Units are on the Left hand side.



(RLNE5307573)