6311 Windsor Gate Lane

Location

6311 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6311 Windsor Gate Lane - This spacious, 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is available now! The kitchen and large living reside down stairs with a large fireplace making this home cozy and comfortable for all! With its own deck this home is perfect for entertaining. This townhome is very convenient to Harris Blvd for quick access to local restaurants and shops.

Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord. At exit 43, take ramp right for University City Blvd toward Ikea Blvd. Turn right onto University City Blvd. Keep straight onto NC-49 N / University City Blvd. Bear right and then turn right onto Chancellor Park Dr. Turn right onto NC-24 E / E WT Harris Blvd. Pass Shell/Circle K on the left in 3.1 mi. Turn left onto Windsor Gate Ln. Arrive at Windsor Gate Ln

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane have any available units?
6311 Windsor Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6311 Windsor Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Windsor Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Windsor Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Windsor Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Windsor Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
