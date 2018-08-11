631 Raphael Pl

Amenities
The perfect place for roommates or for a couple.
Main floor features a galley kitchen with lots of cabinet space - all appliances included. There is a large living area next to a cozy dining area. The main floor also has a large bedroom with two closets and a full sized bathroom. A generous sized coat or storage closet is also on the main floor.
The lower level has a washer/dryer, included. A bedroom with attached bathroom is also on this level. There is a large walk in closet in the bathroom and additional storage space under the stairs.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
