All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6309 Montpelier Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6309 Montpelier Road
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

6309 Montpelier Road

6309 Montpelier Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6309 Montpelier Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This light and bright, brick ranch house features beautiful hardwood floors and fabulous updates. The dining area includes a built-in buffet with pass through to the family room, talk about easy entertaining! The fully updated kitchen offer granite counters, tile backsplash, ample cabinetry for excellent storage, and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package! The master bedroom offers a private bath with a beautifully tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home. The large fenced in backyard includes a concrete patio that leads to an elevated wooden deck.

Close to restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including Southpark Mall. Enjoy a morning at the farmers market close by. Easy access to I-77 and TWO light rail stations--your commute to Uptown couldn't be any easier!

Pets Conditional.

Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Montpelier Road have any available units?
6309 Montpelier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Montpelier Road have?
Some of 6309 Montpelier Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Montpelier Road currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Montpelier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Montpelier Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Montpelier Road is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Montpelier Road offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Montpelier Road offers parking.
Does 6309 Montpelier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Montpelier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Montpelier Road have a pool?
No, 6309 Montpelier Road does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Montpelier Road have accessible units?
No, 6309 Montpelier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Montpelier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Montpelier Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte