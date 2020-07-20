6309 Montpelier Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This light and bright, brick ranch house features beautiful hardwood floors and fabulous updates. The dining area includes a built-in buffet with pass through to the family room, talk about easy entertaining! The fully updated kitchen offer granite counters, tile backsplash, ample cabinetry for excellent storage, and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package! The master bedroom offers a private bath with a beautifully tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home. The large fenced in backyard includes a concrete patio that leads to an elevated wooden deck.



Close to restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including Southpark Mall. Enjoy a morning at the farmers market close by. Easy access to I-77 and TWO light rail stations--your commute to Uptown couldn't be any easier!



Pets Conditional.



Lawn Care Included!