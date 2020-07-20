6309 Montpelier Road

Amenities
This light and bright, brick ranch house features beautiful hardwood floors and fabulous updates. The dining area includes a built-in buffet with pass through to the family room, talk about easy entertaining! The fully updated kitchen offer granite counters, tile backsplash, ample cabinetry for excellent storage, and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package! The master bedroom offers a private bath with a beautifully tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath finish the home. The large fenced in backyard includes a concrete patio that leads to an elevated wooden deck.
Close to restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including Southpark Mall. Enjoy a morning at the farmers market close by. Easy access to I-77 and TWO light rail stations--your commute to Uptown couldn't be any easier!
Pets Conditional.
Lawn Care Included!