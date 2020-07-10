6309 Mission Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Maintenance Free End Unit Townhome with Bright & Light Open Floor Plan ! This Home has a Large Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Windows, Gas Log Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Range, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar & Built In Pantry, Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level, Master on Main with Glamour Master Bathroom & Walk In Closet. The Exterior has Wonderful Patio Area & Deck and a Large Two Car Garage with Room for Storage ! Walking Distance to Southpark Amenities - Surrounded by Privacy ! A Must See !