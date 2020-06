Amenities

Gorgeous 4 BR, 3 BA 4-Sided Brick Ranch for Lease in Cedarcroft S/D move-in ready for new residents. Hardwood and easy care ceramic tile floors! Lovely updated BA and sunny eat-in kitchen with spacious island and appliances. Enjoy morning coffee in the beautiful sunroom with tiled floor open to a huge double deck perfect for entertaining outside. Beautiful living room with cozy fireplace for those cold NC evenings plus a separate dining room. 4 Spacious BR including Large Master with Private BA. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, schools and so much more. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Myers Park High School



Middle school: Carmel Middle School



Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School



