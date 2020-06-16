All apartments in Charlotte
6301 Adobe Road

6301 Adobe Road · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Adobe Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 5 bedrooms house built in 2007. Located at the quite area in the new Stone Creek Ranch community. Minutes to Ballentyne town center, Stone Crest shopping center, Rea Farm Shopping Center and Blakeney shopping center as well as new Waverly place shopping center with Whole Food. This home has a large kitchen with upgrade cabinets and countertops, prefinished wood floors, formals, great room w/frpl, large bonus/br/media room and large master suite, fenced yard. Convenient access to I-485, Providence and Ardrey Kell road. Great neighborhood and exellent schools (Polo Ridge, J.M. Robinson, and Ardrey Kell). Owner will install new carpet. Please contact owner directly to schedule viewing appointment - Shu Yan at 704 264 5069 or topad8@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Adobe Road have any available units?
6301 Adobe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Adobe Road have?
Some of 6301 Adobe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Adobe Road currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Adobe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Adobe Road pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Adobe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6301 Adobe Road offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Adobe Road offers parking.
Does 6301 Adobe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 Adobe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Adobe Road have a pool?
No, 6301 Adobe Road does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Adobe Road have accessible units?
No, 6301 Adobe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Adobe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Adobe Road has units with dishwashers.
