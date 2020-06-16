6301 Adobe Road

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedrooms house built in 2007. Located at the quite area in the new Stone Creek Ranch community. Minutes to Ballentyne town center, Stone Crest shopping center, Rea Farm Shopping Center and Blakeney shopping center as well as new Waverly place shopping center with Whole Food. This home has a large kitchen with upgrade cabinets and countertops, prefinished wood floors, formals, great room w/frpl, large bonus/br/media room and large master suite, fenced yard. Convenient access to I-485, Providence and Ardrey Kell road. Great neighborhood and exellent schools (Polo Ridge, J.M. Robinson, and Ardrey Kell). Owner will install new carpet. Please contact owner directly to schedule viewing appointment - Shu Yan at 704 264 5069 or topad8@gmail.com.