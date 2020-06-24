All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

628 Cooper Dr

628 Cooper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

628 Cooper Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION HAS BEEN RECEIVED. This beautiful Madison Park neighborhood, split level house offers unique features that will surely make you feel at home. Enjoy warm hardwoods & the subtle texture of the dining room walls, tongue & groove kitchen ceiling, and insulated windows while living in almost 2000 sq. ft. of space. HVAC installed in 2017. Use of security system included in rent. Fenced in yard with a basketball hoop and a wonderful deck to enjoy the outdoors are additional pluses. Live minutes from shopping, dining, entertaining, Southpark Mall, the light rail, parks, I-77 and more! Located only minutes from Montford entertainment district! Be Uptown in approx. 10 minutes! PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Cooper Dr have any available units?
628 Cooper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Cooper Dr have?
Some of 628 Cooper Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Cooper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
628 Cooper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Cooper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Cooper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 628 Cooper Dr offer parking?
No, 628 Cooper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 628 Cooper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Cooper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Cooper Dr have a pool?
No, 628 Cooper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 628 Cooper Dr have accessible units?
No, 628 Cooper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Cooper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Cooper Dr has units with dishwashers.
