628 Cooper Dr

Amenities

APPLICATION HAS BEEN RECEIVED. This beautiful Madison Park neighborhood, split level house offers unique features that will surely make you feel at home. Enjoy warm hardwoods & the subtle texture of the dining room walls, tongue & groove kitchen ceiling, and insulated windows while living in almost 2000 sq. ft. of space. HVAC installed in 2017. Use of security system included in rent. Fenced in yard with a basketball hoop and a wonderful deck to enjoy the outdoors are additional pluses. Live minutes from shopping, dining, entertaining, Southpark Mall, the light rail, parks, I-77 and more! Located only minutes from Montford entertainment district! Be Uptown in approx. 10 minutes! PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.