626 N Graham Street

Fourth Ward loft at 626 North Graham features skyline view from living area, great location in Fourth Ward with easy access to shops and restaurants in the immediate area, plus super close to the Music Factory, walk to shows at the Amphitheater or Fillmore this summer! Fourth floor unit, close to elevator with high ceilings, comes with stack washer and dryer, dedicated bedroom away from living area. Open kitchen, brick wall, freshly painted and ready in March. Landlord is making some improvements, talk to listing agent for more details.