All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 626 N Graham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
626 N Graham Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:09 PM

626 N Graham Street

626 North Graham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

626 North Graham Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
elevator
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Fourth Ward loft at 626 North Graham features skyline view from living area, great location in Fourth Ward with easy access to shops and restaurants in the immediate area, plus super close to the Music Factory, walk to shows at the Amphitheater or Fillmore this summer! Fourth floor unit, close to elevator with high ceilings, comes with stack washer and dryer, dedicated bedroom away from living area. Open kitchen, brick wall, freshly painted and ready in March. Landlord is making some improvements, talk to listing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 N Graham Street have any available units?
626 N Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 N Graham Street have?
Some of 626 N Graham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 N Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 N Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 N Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 N Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 626 N Graham Street offer parking?
No, 626 N Graham Street does not offer parking.
Does 626 N Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 N Graham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 N Graham Street have a pool?
No, 626 N Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 N Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 626 N Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 N Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 N Graham Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte