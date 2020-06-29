Amenities

6233 Garamond Drive Available 10/15/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Arboretum Area! - This Beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in the Providence Commons subdivision off Providence Road. It is minutes away from the Arboretum Shopping Center and 15 minutes away from Southpark. Master bedroom is downstairs with an ensuite bathroom. Bathroom has dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower stall. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven. Kitchen opens to the great room and dining area. There are three spacious bedrooms upstairs while one is large enough to be used as a bonus if needed. In addition there is an open loft at the top of the stairs big enough for a small office or play area. Separate laundry room downstairs and two car garage. Large, private, fenced-in back yard with gorgeous shade trees. Great cul-de-sac location!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



