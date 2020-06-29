All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

6233 Garamond Drive

6233 Garamond Court · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Garamond Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6233 Garamond Drive Available 10/15/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Arboretum Area! - This Beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in the Providence Commons subdivision off Providence Road. It is minutes away from the Arboretum Shopping Center and 15 minutes away from Southpark. Master bedroom is downstairs with an ensuite bathroom. Bathroom has dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower stall. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven. Kitchen opens to the great room and dining area. There are three spacious bedrooms upstairs while one is large enough to be used as a bonus if needed. In addition there is an open loft at the top of the stairs big enough for a small office or play area. Separate laundry room downstairs and two car garage. Large, private, fenced-in back yard with gorgeous shade trees. Great cul-de-sac location!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE3194755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Garamond Drive have any available units?
6233 Garamond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 Garamond Drive have?
Some of 6233 Garamond Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 Garamond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Garamond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Garamond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6233 Garamond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6233 Garamond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6233 Garamond Drive offers parking.
Does 6233 Garamond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Garamond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Garamond Drive have a pool?
No, 6233 Garamond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Garamond Drive have accessible units?
No, 6233 Garamond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Garamond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6233 Garamond Drive has units with dishwashers.
