6232 Hickory Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it features a cozy fireplace, beautiful deck, spacious backyard and much more ! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.