All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6232 Hickory Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6232 Hickory Cove Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

6232 Hickory Cove Lane

6232 Hickory Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6232 Hickory Cove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it features a cozy fireplace, beautiful deck, spacious backyard and much more ! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane have any available units?
6232 Hickory Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane have?
Some of 6232 Hickory Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Hickory Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Hickory Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Hickory Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 Hickory Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 6232 Hickory Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Hickory Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 6232 Hickory Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 6232 Hickory Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Hickory Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 Hickory Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte