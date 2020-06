Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 Story home now available for rent in the very popular community of Thornhill! Close to everything Ballantyne has to offer. Minutes to Major Stores and highways. Small pets only. The community amenities include Olympic size pool, walking trails, clubhouse, playground, & w/in walking distance to shops/restaurants.