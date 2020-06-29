All apartments in Charlotte
6215 Hickory Cove Lane
6215 Hickory Cove Lane

Location

6215 Hickory Cove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane have any available units?
6215 Hickory Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6215 Hickory Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Hickory Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Hickory Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 Hickory Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 Hickory Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
