All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6210 Rockefeller Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6210 Rockefeller Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

6210 Rockefeller Lane

6210 Rockefeller Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6210 Rockefeller Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
First floor features large bonus room and half bath. Second floor with hardwood floors, open floor plan and features kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, den with fireplace and back deck, formal dining room and built in office area. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, bath with dual vanities, tub and shower and secondary bedrooms on third floor. Community features clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Located close to Southpark area and light rail, retail and dining. Depending on size of bedroom furniture may need to move it in via the second floor deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
6210 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 6210 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Rockefeller Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6210 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Rockefeller Lane offers parking.
Does 6210 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 Rockefeller Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6210 Rockefeller Lane has a pool.
Does 6210 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 6210 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 Rockefeller Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte