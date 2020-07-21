6210 Rockefeller Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

First floor features large bonus room and half bath. Second floor with hardwood floors, open floor plan and features kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, den with fireplace and back deck, formal dining room and built in office area. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, bath with dual vanities, tub and shower and secondary bedrooms on third floor. Community features clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Located close to Southpark area and light rail, retail and dining. Depending on size of bedroom furniture may need to move it in via the second floor deck.