Charlotte, NC
6201 Thermal Rd
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

6201 Thermal Rd

6201 Thermal Road · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Thermal Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Ranch in Stonehaven! Minutes from SouthPark and Uptown Charlotte! - This one will not last long. Absolutely beautiful ranch that has been newly renovated and nicely updated to reflect a modern & chic style. Upon entering the living room has vaulted ceilings, pine beams and laminate hardwoods. The living room opens nicely into the kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen has been fully renovated complete with stainless appliances and updated counter tops. The master bedroom is on one side of the house and secondary rooms are on the opposite which is great for guests and privacy! The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite bathroom. The guest bedrooms are also great sized and have large closets. The backyard of this property is massive and fully fenced! Call us today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5110830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Thermal Rd have any available units?
6201 Thermal Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6201 Thermal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Thermal Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Thermal Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Thermal Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Thermal Rd offer parking?
No, 6201 Thermal Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Thermal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Thermal Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Thermal Rd have a pool?
No, 6201 Thermal Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Thermal Rd have accessible units?
No, 6201 Thermal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Thermal Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Thermal Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Thermal Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Thermal Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
