Charlotte, NC
617 37th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

617 37th Street

617 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 East 37th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The quintessential executive bungalow! Original mill house built in 1918, fully renovated in 2007 w/ over 2300 heated sq.ft. on large, private .32 acre lot all on one level! Open floor plan w/ grand master suite. Soaring ceilings, custom bookcases, and private outdoor patio w/ gas fireplace highlight this fantastic home! Chef's kitchen w/ professional appliances and concrete counters. Walking distance and stone's throw to NoDa's finest restaurants and nightlife. Ride the NEW light rail located within 3 blocks from the house...this property is truly one-of-a-kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 37th Street have any available units?
617 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 37th Street have?
Some of 617 37th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 617 37th Street offer parking?
No, 617 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 617 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 37th Street have a pool?
No, 617 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 617 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
