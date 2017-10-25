617 37th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The quintessential executive bungalow! Original mill house built in 1918, fully renovated in 2007 w/ over 2300 heated sq.ft. on large, private .32 acre lot all on one level! Open floor plan w/ grand master suite. Soaring ceilings, custom bookcases, and private outdoor patio w/ gas fireplace highlight this fantastic home! Chef's kitchen w/ professional appliances and concrete counters. Walking distance and stone's throw to NoDa's finest restaurants and nightlife. Ride the NEW light rail located within 3 blocks from the house...this property is truly one-of-a-kind!