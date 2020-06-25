616 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

Come check out this completely remodeled turn key ready home that is a stones throw away from the wonderful amenities and lifestyle of Southend, Dilworth, & Wilmore for a fraction of the price. Home has been completely renovated with new hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, updated kitchen & bathroom, custom paint and all new appliances including washer and dryer. Uptown Charlotte skyline views from the back patio and yard. Home will also include fenced in yard as well. Pets are welcome! Approximately 1 mile from Mac's Speed Shop, Southbound, the Lightrail, Sycamore Brewery, and Rail Trail.