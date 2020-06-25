All apartments in Charlotte
616 Chicago Avenue

616 Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Chicago Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Southside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this completely remodeled turn key ready home that is a stones throw away from the wonderful amenities and lifestyle of Southend, Dilworth, & Wilmore for a fraction of the price. Home has been completely renovated with new hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, updated kitchen & bathroom, custom paint and all new appliances including washer and dryer. Uptown Charlotte skyline views from the back patio and yard. Home will also include fenced in yard as well. Pets are welcome! Approximately 1 mile from Mac's Speed Shop, Southbound, the Lightrail, Sycamore Brewery, and Rail Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
616 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 616 Chicago Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 616 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 616 Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 616 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Chicago Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Chicago Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
