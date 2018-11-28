All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

6127 Bent Tree Ct

6127 Bent Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Bent Tree Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this 3 bedroom town home - Property Id: 237917

Large open living room, dining area with ceiling fan, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, including all appliances (Range/Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Wood burning fireplace in living room.
Townhouse has washer/dryer connections,
outdoor utility rooms and enclosed patios for your enjoyment.
Attractive size bedrooms, ex-large master bedroom. extra closets.
Central A/C and gas heat.
Unit is pre wired for cable.
Enjoy your privacy with no one above or below you.
The community is conveniently located near city transportation.
School Bus stops at the corner.
All shopping in walking distance.
Great amenities including a playground for our younger residents and a swimming pool for all to enjoy, lighted tennis court, basketball court. 2 parking spaces, water and trash collection are included!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237917
Property Id 237917

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Bent Tree Ct have any available units?
6127 Bent Tree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6127 Bent Tree Ct have?
Some of 6127 Bent Tree Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6127 Bent Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Bent Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Bent Tree Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6127 Bent Tree Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6127 Bent Tree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Bent Tree Ct offers parking.
Does 6127 Bent Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Bent Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Bent Tree Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6127 Bent Tree Ct has a pool.
Does 6127 Bent Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 6127 Bent Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Bent Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6127 Bent Tree Ct has units with dishwashers.

