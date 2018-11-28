6127 Bent Tree Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to this 3 bedroom town home - Property Id: 237917



Large open living room, dining area with ceiling fan, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, including all appliances (Range/Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Wood burning fireplace in living room.

Townhouse has washer/dryer connections,

outdoor utility rooms and enclosed patios for your enjoyment.

Attractive size bedrooms, ex-large master bedroom. extra closets.

Central A/C and gas heat.

Unit is pre wired for cable.

Enjoy your privacy with no one above or below you.

The community is conveniently located near city transportation.

School Bus stops at the corner.

All shopping in walking distance.

Great amenities including a playground for our younger residents and a swimming pool for all to enjoy, lighted tennis court, basketball court. 2 parking spaces, water and trash collection are included!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237917

No Pets Allowed



